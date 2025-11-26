CBI busts transnational cyber crime network targeting US nationals

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a transnational cyber crime network and dismantled four illegal call centres operating out of Pune, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. The CBI also arrested the accused Vikas Singh, from his residence in Lucknow on November 20.
The four call centres in total were part of a cyber network chiefly geared towards targeting US nationals. According to the CBI, Vikas had established VC Infometrix, a fraudulent call centre in Pune and Visakhapatnam.
Vikas had been absconding ever since the FIR was registered in September 2024. The CBI obtained a warrant from the chief judicial magistrate in Pune to arrest Vikas. The probe into the wider cybercrime network remains ongoing as the CBI is forensically examining multiple digital devices and documents.
According to the CBI, the probe is ongoing as officials suspect that the syndicate may have international links. The agency has recovered Rs 14 lakh, mobile phones and incriminating documents pertaining to the crime. “Search at the said illegal call centre led to recovery of 52 laptops containing incriminating digital evidence that was used by the accused to operate the cyber-crime network,” the CBI further said.