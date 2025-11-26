CBI busts transnational cyber crime network targeting US nationals

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a transnational cyber crime network and dismantled four illegal call centres operating out of Pune, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. The CBI also arrested the accused Vikas Singh, from his residence in Lucknow on November 20.

The four call centres in total were part of a cyber network chiefly geared towards targeting US nationals. According to the CBI, Vikas had established VC Infometrix, a fraudulent call centre in Pune and Visakhapatnam.