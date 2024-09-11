Car damaged in Vijayawada floods? From repairs to insurance, all you need to know

In general, there are two types of damages that your car may sustain if the floods have harmed it: engine damage and accessory damage. In the event that your car's engine is totally destroyed, repairs could cost up to Rs 1.5 lakh. The cost of the accessories that have been installed on your car can vary and be quite expensive. In the event that you possess auto insurance, it ought to cover both upholstery and engine repairs. Insurance companies place natural disasters like floods and earthquakes under the 'Acts of God' clause.

It's crucial to remember that although the insurance company pays for unanticipated circumstances, it does not pay for engine damage that results from trying to start a flooded car. Starting the car after it has been submerged will not be regarded as additional damage caused by the flooding, and your insurance will not cover it.

Every insurance provider has its own rules and guidelines. Some insurance providers will have an option of an add on; and in such a case, the comprehensive insurance will not cover the engine damage unless you have the add on. In most cases, add-ons opted for a car vary, especially if the people live in places that are less likely to be flooded.