Blocking news channels: TDP, YSRCP and the media war

Sakshi is owned and operated by YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and currently runs under the chairpersonship of Jagan’s wife YS Bharathi Reddy. NTV is owned by Rachana Television Private Limited (RTPL), which belongs to Narendra Chowdhury while Alanda Media is owned by the My Home Group’s chairman Jupally Rameshwar Rao, who also has a majority stake in TV9 Telugu. The three are criticised by TDP supporters for being in favour of the YSRCP when it comes to their news coverage.

NTV, TV9 Telugu, 10TV and Sakshi channels were blocked from June 6. While all the channels have been restored owing to interim orders issued by the Delhi High Court, the situation is yet to be fully resolved.

“While Sakshi is against TDP, channels like TV9 Telugu and NTV have at best given more coverage to the YSRCP than to any other party. They haven’t been heavily critical. It is evident that this is to position themselves better,” an official from Sakshi TV told TNM.