Bill Gates visits Real Time Governance Society Centre at Andhra Secretariat

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates on Monday, February 17, visited the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat to view utilisation of technology in governance. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu explained to him how faster civic services are being provided and the results being achieved through Real Time Governance.

Bill Gates enquired about the functioning and progress of Data Lake, Aware 2.0, WhatsApp Governance, Sanjeevani project and Amaravati projects.He also witnessed presentations on the display walls in the RTGS during which CM Naidu apprised him of the fact that all government wings are interconnected with Data Lake.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Bill Gates appreciated the efforts being made to simplify citizen services through Data Lake and WhatsApp governance. The Chief Minister also informed him that Real Time information is being gathered through Aware 2.0 following which decisions are being taken expeditiously.