Bill Gates to visit Andhra Pradesh, to discuss technology in governance with leaders

Founder Chairman of the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates will be visiting Andhra Pradesh on Monday, February 16. Gates, who will be leading a delegation from the Foundation, will have a detailed discussion with Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and the Information Technology (IT) minister Nara Lokesh on various issues including diversifying sectors like education, health and agriculture.

With the cooperation of the Gates Foundation, the Andhra government will focus on further expanding various projects that are in progress in these sectors, official sources said on Sunday.

According to the schedule, Bill Gates will be at the State Secretariat at 10 am and will visit the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre to have a glance on the utilisation of technology in governance.