Balakrishna calls Jagan a 'psycho', undermines Chiranjeevi’s role in Tollywood meet

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telugu actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna called former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a 'psycho', evoking strong reaction from YSR Congress Party. Speaking in the state Assembly on Thursday, September 25, Balakrishna not only used the objectionable word for the former chief minister but also mentioned actor Chiranjeevi in a controversy.

It all started when BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas, while speaking on law and order in the state, alleged that when YSRCP was in power and Tollywood personalities wanted to meet the then chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss industry-related issues, he did not give them an appointment. Srinivas said that the previous YSRCP government had not paid attention to the film industry.

Srinivas also said that when a delegation of film personalities went to the former chief minister's house to meet him, Jagan initially refused, and met them only after Chiranjeevi asked firmly. He was referring to a 2022 meeting between Jagan and a Tollywood delegation of top actors such as Mahesh Babu and Prabhas led by Chiranjeevi. Srinivas said that the actors were initially asked to meet the then Minister of Cinematography.

Balakrishna intervened to term the BJP MLA's claim as false.

He remarked that a delegation of film industry representatives had gone to meet the 'psycho', referring to former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Balakrishna said, “Kamineni Srinivas said when the Telugu film industry members went to meet that psycho, Chiranjeevi asked firmly and only then Jagan agreed. That’s a lie. No one asked firmly. I deny this.”

Balakrishna, the Hindupur MLA, who is the brother-in-law of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, sparked a row with his comments as Chiranjeevi came out with a swift response while opposition YSR Congress Party interpreted this as cracks within the ruling coalition government, led by TDP.

Chiranjeevi clarified that he went to the then chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence at his invitation.

Balakrishna also expressed displeasure with Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, over his name being listed on the ninth page in a recent invitation by the Film Development Corporation to discuss industry-related issues. “Is this the respect given to a human being?” Balakrishna asked.

Balakrishna directly addressed Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh to express his unhappiness. Kandula Durgesh belongs to Jana Sena Party, which is led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is also a popular actor and younger brother of Chiranjeevi.

After Balakrishna's comments in the Assembly, Chiranjeevi reacted that during the lunch meeting in 2022, he explained to Jagan Mohan Reddy about the problems faced by the Tollywood industry and sought time to meet him with a delegation of industry representatives.

Chiranjeevi added that initially he was told that in view of COVID-19 restrictions, only five persons should come but the Chief Minister’s Office agreed when it was conveyed that the delegation would have 10 members. The actor also revealed that he tried to contact Balakrishna to join the delegation but he was not reachable.

Chiranjeevi said the discussions with Jagan were held in a cordial manner and that because of his initiative, the government agreed to increase the rates of cinema tickets.

YSR Congress Party reacted strongly to comments made by Balakrishna in the Assembly .

Former MP Bharat Margani said that they condemn the use of the derogatory word by Balakrishna against Jagan.

MLC Tumati Madhava Rao said Balakrishna had spoken in the Assembly without any context, making disgraceful remarks that allegedly exposed the internal rifts within the ruling coalition.

"If Balakrishna has problems with Chandrababu Naidu or Pawan Kalyan, he must resolve them within his camp. Dragging YS Jagan Mohan Reddy into their factional fights is unacceptable," he added.

YSRCP General Secretary Jupudi Prabhakar called Balakrishna the real "psycho". "No one surpasses Balakrishna in such behaviour. A man with his history calling YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a psycho is laughable," he said.

He added that Balakrishna's frustration likely stems from Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan sidelining him within the ruling TDP-led coalition government.

With IANS inputs