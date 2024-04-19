Attack on Jagan: Two arrested, police face flak for illegal detention of minors

While the attack on the chief minister was heavily politicised by both the ruling YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led opposition, the police have remained tight-lipped about the case. The silence led to residents of Vaddera area in Ajith Singh Nagar limits protesting over the last few days as on Tuesday, April 16, four minors were detained in connection with the attack. All the suspected accused are between 14 and 17 years of age. While the detainees were returned to their families following a search warrant issued by the Vijayawada Civil Court on Thursday, April 18, the police have been criticised for unlawfully picking them up.

"Officials said they will counsel our children and send them back within a few hours," the aunt of one of the minors picked up, told TNM at the Civil Court in Vijayawada's Governorpeta area on April 18.

Adding to her account, the father of two brothers, aged 16 and 17 respectively, remarked that his sons were picked up at 5 am because their numbers were found in the contact list of one of the suspect’s phones. "We were told that they would send our sons back after the inquiry within two hours. We were not informed as to where they were being taken at all," he alleged.