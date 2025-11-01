ArcelorMittal gets environmental clearance for steel plant in Andhra Pradesh

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

An expert committee of the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recommended environmental clearance for Greenfield land worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel’s (AM/NS) plant in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh.

The AM/NS plant will be developed over multiple phases, with the first phase targeting an 8.2 million tons per annum (MTPA) integrated steel capacity and the ultimate expansion planned to reach 24 MTPA.

“We are all very impressed with the speed with which the Andhra Pradesh government allotted land to us, handed it over and supported us in obtaining the resource linkages and permits required to set up this world-class project. Our vision is to create not just a steel plant but a hub for innovation, sustainability and new employment in India’s steel sector,’’ ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal said in a statement on November 1.