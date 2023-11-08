APSRTC bus overshoots seating area, two adults and an 18-month-old infant dead

Three passengers including an 18-month-old child have lost their lives in Andhra Pradesh after a bus accidentally climbed onto the platform of a bus terminus. The horrific accident occurred on Monday, November 6, when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus overshot and mounted the platform at the Pandit Nehru bus terminus in Vijayawada.

According to NDTV, the 60-year-old bus driver drove forward instead of reversing, causing the bus to enter the seating area on platform 12. While 24 passengers on the bus were unharmed, 18-month-old Ayansh and two others identified as Kuamri and Veeraiah, lost their lives.

An eyewitness who reportedly spoke to The Hindu said, “I was waiting on Platform No. 10. The AC bus suddenly hit the platform, entered into the seating area, and hit the passengers at around 8.40 am.”