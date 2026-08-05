APCRDA begins Gram Sabhas on Amaravati Master Plan; govt to set timeline for land pooling

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has begun a series of Gram Sabhas across villages in the Amaravati capital region to gather public feedback on the Amaravati Master Plan and proposed village road network, even as the state government pushed ahead with land pooling for key infrastructure projects.

On Tuesday, August 4, APCRDA officials conducted Gram Sabhas in Ananthavaram and Nekkallu villages under the West Central-1 Grid to discuss village circulation plans and integration of local roads with the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) road network, according to The Hindu.

Officials explained the proposed road connectivity, future transport infrastructure and village integration plans, while inviting residents to share suggestions and concerns before the plans are finalised.

The report, quoting Special Deputy Collector P Padmavathi, said the proposed network would connect existing village roads with the LPS road system to meet future transportation and civic infrastructure needs.

As part of the outreach, APCRDA has scheduled similar consultations across all villages in the capital region in phases. Gram Sabhas will also be held in Tulluru and Nelapadu on Wednesday, August 5, with APCRDA officials and technical experts interacting directly with residents.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana said the state government would fix a definite timeline for completing land pooling required for major Amaravati infrastructure projects, while assuring farmers that their interests would be protected.

Speaking at a consultation meeting with farmers from Tadikonda, Mothadaka and Kantheru villages in Guntur, Narayana said the discussions focused on land required under the Land Pooling Scheme for the proposed Amaravati railway line, railway station and Inner Ring Road.

According to the minister, farmers from Tadikonda and Mothadaka have agreed in principle to part with their land under the LPS, while farmers from Kantheru have sought additional time to hold discussions within the village before conveying their decision.

Earlier in the day, while reviewing the progress of capital construction works at the Amaravati Secretariat, Narayana directed APCRDA engineers and contractors to adhere to the timeline set by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to complete the first phase of Amaravati by August 2028.