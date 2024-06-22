AP: YSRCP’s office demolished mid-construction despite High Court stay

An under-construction office of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on a contested plot of land in Andhra Pradesh’s Hosur was demolished on June 21, despite a stay order. The YSRCP had obtained a stay from the AP High Court on June 10, putting on hold the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation’s (MTMC) planned demolition of the building. However, the demolition was carried out in violation of the stay, sparking outrage from the party.

“The TDP is doing vendetta politics. The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day, challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA. The court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity,” YSRCP reportedly told the news site ANI.

According to Hindustan Times, the YSRCP further lashed out saying, “This unprecedented action, the first instance of a party office being demolished in the state’s history, commenced around 5:30 am using excavators and bulldozers.”

On June 20, the party also released a copy of its letter to the CRDA requesting them to halt their demolition plan, drawing attention to the court’s order. However, the demolition was carried out in the early hours of June 21, in the presence of local police.

Reacting to the incident, former Chief Minister and YSRCP head Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a statement that “law and order are being completely ignored in the state,” and called CM Chandrababu Naidu a “dictator”.