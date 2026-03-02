AP: Video of TTD chairman with a woman goes viral, YSRCP demands resignation

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Two videos and a few photographs of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman BR Naidu interacting with a woman have gone viral on social media on Sunday, March 1. The videos insinuate a potential extra-marital relationship between the two.

Following the circulation of the videos, former TTD chairman appointed during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government Bhumana Karunakar Reddy remarked that Naidu was unfit to hold the office of TTD chairman.

“Either BR Naidu steps down or Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should remove him from office,” Karunakar Reddy, also a senior leader of the YSRCP, stated, adding that the Tirumala temple’s 94 year old history has been ‘tainted like never before’.