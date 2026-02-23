AP suspends four cops after SC calls out power nexus in murder case against YSRCP MLC

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday, February 21, suspended four police officers over the lapses in the investigation that led to the release of YSRCP MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar, who is accused of murdering his driver, Veedhi Subrahmanyam, a Dalit man. The officers were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty and supervisory negligence.

The suspensions came a day after the Supreme Court observed that there was a clear “nexus between police and power” in the case and that the police had attempted to help Ananta Uday Bhaskar secure bail.

“Police and investigating agencies have been hobnobbing with the accused, and all attempts have been made to grant default bail under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to the appellant on a platter,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on February 20.

Ananta Babu was released on default bail in December 2022 after the investigating officer failed to file the charge sheet within 90 days. After the TDP-led coalition government came to power in 2024, it decided to re-investigate the case.

The suspended officers are former Kakinada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) V Bheema Rao, Kakinada DSP P Murali Krishna Reddy, former Sarpavaram Inspector of Police A Murali Krishna, and former Sarpavaram Sub-Inspector Satish Babu.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta reportedly issued orders recommending that the government place the four officers under suspension to ensure a smooth departmental inquiry.

On February 20, the Supreme Court said that a balance must be struck between the right to personal liberty and the need for a fair trial. The court set a timeline directing that the probe be completed by March 31, charges be framed by April 18, and the trial concluded by November 30, 2026.

MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar, also known as Ananta Babu, allegedly murdered his former driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam in 2022, when the YSRCP was in power. According to the prosecution, the MLC pushed Subrahmanyam during an argument on the night of May 19, 2022, causing him to fall and sustain fatal head injuries.

The legislator allegedly inflicted additional injuries on the body to make it appear as though the death resulted from a road accident. However, the victim’s family refused to accept this version and lodged a complaint with the police.

The MLC was subsequently arrested, and the YSRCP suspended him from the party.

Ananta Babu reportedly told the police that Subrahmanyam was intoxicated and that he had admonished him for his bad habits. He claimed that when he pushed the victim, he collapsed and died from head injuries.

According to the police, the accused then transported the body to Subrahmanyam’s residence and informed the family that he had died in a road accident. After noticing the nature of the injuries, the family rejected his claim. An argument ensued, the MLC left the scene, leaving the body in his car.

As the investigating officer failed to file the charge sheet within 90 days, Ananta Babu was granted default bail in December 2022. In April 2025, after the change in government, a re-investigation into the case was ordered.

With IANS inputs