AP Skill Development Scam: High Court reserves judgement on Naidu’s petition to quash FIR

He continued to argue that the MOU between the state government and two companies (Siemens and Design Tech) does not talk about the subcontract where a shell company named Skillar sent the money to six shell companies all of them taking money without services rendered.

Advocate Ranjith Kumar continued the arguments and said, "The arrest is not based just on an FIR here. We are talking about skill development and their developing a 'different kind of skill."

The Bench asked the counsel to explain the role of Naidu in selection of the subcontractor to which advocate Kumar replied that income tax notices were issued to the petitioner which shows similar transactions from different projects. "This shows the Modus operandi," Kumar said.

Interrupting Kumar, Salve said that the project was successfully delivered and "Siemens need not give anything in cash. 90% was kind. Six institutions have been set up and are running. If that is so then the resources of the state have been utilized. " He added, "What design tech might have done to save taxes is where the problem started to involve the petitioner is malafide. That's the case."

Salve added that arguments of the council of state were contradictory and said, "We heard that the investigation is at an inception stage. Then they said the inquiry started in 2018." Highlighting the Rafale case, Naidu's council stated the issue was the same where the state has claimed that the actions of petition do not warrant a Section 17A sanction.

The justice concluded the arguments at 5 PM and reserved the final Judgment for Thursday.

The court has earlier provided interim relief to Naidu, the Judge has also directed Vijayawada ACB Court not to consider CID’s petition seeking custody of Naidu, and not to insist Naidu to file counter before September 19.

In connection with his alleged involvement in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development scam, Naidu is currently being held in Rajamundhry Central Jail on a 14-day judicial remand until September 22. According to the state CID's remand report, Naidu, his family, and TDP party members allegedly received misappropriated government funds of around Rs 271 crore that were diverted to shell companies.

The Vijayawada ACB Court will hear Naidu's interim bail and bail petition on Wednesday, September 20.