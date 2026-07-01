AP: SIT arrests medical practitioner in Sai Krishna’s case

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The Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP) alleged to have treated Gade Sai Krishna has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday, June 30. Sai Krishna was allegedly tortured and murdered by Krishnalanka police in Vijayawada.

Subba Rao, the RMP, went into hiding after the SIT probe commenced. It is alleged that following Sai Krishna’s torture by task force officials and the Krishnalanka police, Subba Rao was called by the accused to treat the victim.

Gade Sai Krishna was picked up on May 6 by the Krishnalanka police from Markapuram, a town nearly 300 km from Vijayawada. A 25-year-old with a criminal record, Sai Krishna is alleged to have been tortured and murdered by Krishnalanka police Circle Inspector (CI) Nagaraju.

The involvement of the RMP was first mentioned by lawyer-turned-politician Jada Sravan Kumar at a press conference on June 19. Stating that sources familiar with the matter had informed him, Sravan alleged that after Sai Krishna was picked up from Markapuram and brought to Vijayawada, he was moved between multiple police stations before being taken to a hotel room in Vijayawada’s Bandar Road.

He further alleged that Sai Krishna was taken on May 14 to a vaidyashala and then a private hospital on May 15. According to him, when the treatment yielded little result, an RMP was brought to treat Sai Krishna.

The SIT has already arrested CI Nagaraju and the probe into the case is ongoing.