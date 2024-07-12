AP: Search continues for missing girl in Nandyala, police question 3 minor boys

Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyala police have been questioning three minor boys in connection with the disappearance of a nine-year-old girl in the Muchumarri village. It was on July 7 that the police received a missing complaint from the girl's parents, prompting them to launch a search.

Several media reports have been dubbing the incident as a gang rape and murder, but the police have not issued any official statement on this. “While the media has been reporting it as a gang rape, until either the child is found or the child’s body is retrieved and we conduct an autopsy, we cannot speak to the nature of the crime,” a source in the Nandyala police department told TNM.