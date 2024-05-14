AP records 78.36% voter turnout for Assembly elections, 78.25% for Lok Sabha polls

Andhra Pradesh recorded 78.36% voter turnout for Assembly elections and 78.25% for Lok Sabha polls simultaneously held on Monday, May 13. For the Assembly polling, turnout was highest in the Dharmavaram Assembly constituency (88.61%) and lowest in Paderu (55.45%), while for the Lok Sabha polls, Amalapaluram recorded the highest polling percentage of 83.19 and Visakhapatnam saw the lowest with 68%. According to reports, polling continued beyond the scheduled time and extended till midnight in some locations as voters had lined up in hundreds.

There were long queues of voters waiting at about 3,500 polling stations at 6 pm, the concluding hour. In most booths, polling was completed by 10 pm, while in places like the Chintala colony in Tiruvuru (SC) Assembly segment in NTR district, the Gotivada Agraharam in Madugula mandal of Anakapalli district, and Bheemunipatnam in the Padmanbham mandal of Visakhapatnam district, polling continued till midnight. It was in the 2019 general elections that such long polling hours were previously reported.

Thousands of Andhra voters residing in the neighbouring states of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and other parts of the country also came to their native places to cast votes. About 12 lakh voters of Andhra Pradesh reside in Hyderabad alone, and buses and trains were crowded with families who were on their way to their hometowns to participate in the polling.