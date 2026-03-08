AP milk contamination death toll rises to 10, toxic antifreeze presence confirmed

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The contaminated milk that has claimed the lives of 10 people in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry contained ethylene glycol, a toxic antifreeze chemical, forensic tests have confirmed.

East Godavari district Collector Kirthi Chekuri said a report from the Regional Forensic Laboratory in Vijayawada found the presence of ethylene glycol in the milk, according to The Hindu .

Tests were conducted on blood samples of those who died or were hospitalised after consuming milk supplied by Varalakshmi Milk Dairy in Narasapuram village of Korukonda mandal, as well as on the milk samples themselves.

A 72-year-old woman, B Ananthalakshmi, died on March 7, taking the death toll to 10, Eenadu reported. She had been hospitalised since February 17 and was undergoing dialysis after suffering kidney failure, similar to the other victims.

Among the deceased is a six-year-old boy, while three of the victims were in their seventies.

On February 22, the East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer received information from KIMS Hospital about multiple admissions of elderly patients presenting with anuria (absence of urine output), vomiting, abdominal pain and acute renal dysfunction requiring dialysis.

Clinical findings indicated acute renal failure, with elevated blood urea and serum creatinine levels suggesting toxic exposure.

A preliminary epidemiological investigation pointed to milk consumption as the likely source of exposure. Authorities found that milk from Varalakshmi Milk Dairy had been supplied to 106 families. The supply from the dairy was immediately halted.

The milk vendor, Addala Ganeswara Rao, had allegedly distributed the contaminated milk to about 110 customers across Rajahmundry on February 15 and 16.

Police have registered a criminal case and arrested the vendor, who reportedly admitted that he had been operating the dairy without government authorisation for the past 11 years. He also said that ethylene glycol from a freezer used to store the milk had leaked, contaminating the supply.

With IANS inputs