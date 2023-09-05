AP man and woman half-tonsured, paraded by his in-laws over suspected extramarital affair

A man and a woman were forcibly tonsured partially, and paraded on a street in Andhra Pradesh allegedly by the man’s wife and in-laws, who suspected them of being involved in an extramarital relationship. The incident took place in Lepakshi village of Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday, September 4. The wife’s family suspected that the man, Hussain (30), was in a relationship with another woman, Shabana (32).