AP: Jagan had been unfair to Sharmila, says mother Vijayamma

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Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s wife YS Vijayalakshmi clarified that no formal division of family assets has ever taken place and said that her son, also former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had been unfair to his sister YS Sharmila and her children in matters related to asset distribution.

Amid the ongoing dispute over family assets in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Vijayalakshmi, popularly known as Vijayamma, on Friday issued a notarised clarification. She hoped that at least now, Jagan Mohan Reddy would do justice to his sister and her children.

Countering allegations made by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders claiming a settlement over family assets, Vijayamma termed the claims ‘misleading’ and ‘far from the truth’.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is locked in a legal dispute with his sister Sharmila, who is the president of the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh, over the division of family assets.