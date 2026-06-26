AP: Human Rights organisation demands inquiry into custodial death of Dalit woman

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Human rights organisation Human Rights Forum (HRF) and the Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) have demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the death of 40-year-old Dalit woman Mala Gangamma in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, alleging that she died due to custodial torture by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the disappearance of her son, Veerendra. According to the organisations, Gangamma was allegedly tortured to force a confession over her suspected role in her son’s mysterious disappearance.

In a joint statement, HRF and IFTU said a three-member fact-finding team comprising HRF state vice-president UG Srinivasulu, HRF Kurnool district president K Urukundappa and IFTU district representative Narasanna visited Badinehal village, met Gangamma’s family members and local residents, and interacted with Kowthalam police before arriving at its findings.

Veerendra went missing in November 2024. Gangamma later approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which directed the constitution of a Special Investigation Team headed by then Guntur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) K Supraja to investigate the case.