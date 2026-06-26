AP: Human Rights organisation demands inquiry into custodial death of Dalit woman

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Human rights organisation Human Rights Forum (HRF) and the Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) have demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the death of 40-year-old Dalit woman Mala Gangamma in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, alleging that she died due to custodial torture by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the disappearance of her son, Veerendra. According to the organisations, Gangamma was allegedly tortured to force a confession over her suspected role in her son’s mysterious disappearance.
In a joint statement, HRF and IFTU said a three-member fact-finding team comprising HRF state vice-president UG Srinivasulu, HRF Kurnool district president K Urukundappa and IFTU district representative Narasanna visited Badinehal village, met Gangamma’s family members and local residents, and interacted with Kowthalam police before arriving at its findings.
Veerendra went missing in November 2024. Gangamma later approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which directed the constitution of a Special Investigation Team headed by then Guntur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) K Supraja to investigate the case.
According to the organisations, the SIT concluded that Gangamma had conspired with her partner, Malla Durgayya, to murder Veerendra, who had allegedly opposed their relationship.
HRF and IFTU alleged that the SIT subjected Gangamma and Durgayya to severe custodial torture to force them to disclose the location where Veerendra’s body had been buried. Gangamma died on May 31. They claimed Gangamma died as a result of the alleged torture, while Durgayya is undergoing treatment at Kurnool Government Hospital.
The organisations questioned the manner in which the investigation was conducted, alleging that the SIT relied on coercive methods. They also raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding Gangamma’s death, including her transfer to KIMS Hospital in Kurnool, the conduct of the post-mortem examination, and whether all injuries on her body were properly documented.
HRF and IFTU further questioned the haste with which Gangamma’s funeral was conducted. According to them, her body was buried in her native village of Badinehal on June 1 in the presence of 20 to 30 police personnel.
The organisations also disputed the police’s claim that Durgayya’s injuries were caused by a motorcycle accident, alleging that his relatives were denied access to him while he was hospitalised.
While maintaining that those responsible for Veerendra’s murder should face prosecution if found guilty through due process, HRF and IFTU said custodial torture and violations of legal procedure could not be justified under any circumstances.
The organisations have demanded an independent judicial or other impartial inquiry into the incident, a fresh post-mortem examination of Gangamma’s body, and the registration of criminal cases including murder charges and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against police personnel found responsible.