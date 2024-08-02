AP govt suspends director for mines and geology for alleged involvement in sand mining

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on the same day instructed Department of mines officials to unearth massive irregularities in sand mining which allegedly took place under the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) rule. Officials had informed the Chief Minister that the mining revenue which was 24% had dipped to 7% between 2019 and 2024 when the YSRCP was in power causing a loss of Rs 9,750 crore.

In the government order (GO) issued by the Industries and Commerce (Mines) department, it was further stated that Venkata Reddy also violated clauses under the Andhra Pradesh Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1966 (APMMC), orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) causing heavy loss to state exchequer to benefit private parties.

The state government further ordered that during the period of the disciplinary proceedings, Venkata Reddy shall be in Amaravati and “shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority.”