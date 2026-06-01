AP govt seeks to restrict HRF social media posts against Google Adani data centre

HRF was informed as per X policy “to notify our users if we receive a request from a law enforcement or a government agency to remove content from their account,” the mail said.

Instagram too restricted two similar posts of HRF in India on May 31, according to a statement from HRF. While one of them shared the same petition, the other included a slide show of images showing work being carried out in Adavivaram in Visakhapatnam for the hyperscale data centre, alleging it was being done without requisite permissions.

The X post in question and the change.org petition had gone viral, HRF said. “Consequent to that, HRF and at least one more user who shared this petition-post received mails from X about requests from Guntur Urban police to remove/restrict the post. Similarly, the same post by another user on Facebook was restricted without any intimation/notice to the user. These are the instances that came to our notice,” HRF said.

Instagram restricted the two posts under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, presumably read with Rule 3(1)(d) of The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which pertain to removing information used to commit an unlawful act on being notified by the government, HRF said.

The post and the petition allege large-scale hill cutting and deforestation for the data centres, “with little transparency, zero public consultation and serious unanswered environmental questions.”

They note that the data centre site at Adavivaram-Mudasarlova is barely 120 metres from the Mudasarlova reservoir, a vital drinking water source for Vizag. Another site in Tarluvada is also very close to the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, the petition says.

Environmental activists have criticised the state government’s move to classify the data centre projects as building and construction projects under the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, allowing them to bypass rigorous environmental impact assessment conducted by the Union government, as well as public consultations.