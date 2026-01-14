AP govt scraps additional retail excise tax to align liquor prices in bars and retail shops

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government in Andhra Pradesh has abolished the Additional Retail Excise Tax (ARET) that was levied on liquor supplied to bars. The decision was implemented on Tuesday, January 13, and aims to bring parity in liquor pricing between bars and retail shops.

Andhra Pradesh Excise Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena issued orders through GO Ms No 24, removing the levy that had been in force since November 2019. The government said the move was part of reforms to rationalise excise policy.

According to officials, invoice prices of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor (FL) supplied by the Andhra Pradesh State Breweries Corporation Limited (APSBCL) depots were uniform for both bars and retail shops. However, the introduction of ARET created a disparity, with bars paying higher rates for identical products. The government noted that this differential treatment was inconsistent with the principle of uniform taxation and led to market distortions.