AP govt mulls fertility colleges to provide state-supported IVF treatment to couples

The Andhra Pradesh government is considering a "second child onwards" incentive similar to models implemented in France and Hungary to avoid demographic collapse in the future, a top official said on Thursday, December 18. The incentive also includes establishment of fertility colleges as Centres of Excellence for Reproductive medicine.

The plan was outlined by Andhra Health, Medical and Family Welfare Secretary Sourabh Gaur at the 5th Collectors' Conference. Sourabh presented the plans for the establishment of Fertility Colleges. “This first-of-its-kind public sector initiative will train professionals and provide state-supported IVF treatment for couples facing infertility challenges,” he said.

He also presented Andhra Pradesh's approach to population management and human resource development as the third ‘sutra’ in ‘Padi Sutralu’ (10 points) under Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 and underlined the need to shift from population control to population sustainability.

The presentation was made in view of Andhra Pradesh’s ageing population, the fastest in India, with a median age of 32.5 years compared to the national average of 28.4 years.