AP cop suspended for allegedly helping man kill daughter who married against his wish

A police officer in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district, Circle Inspector T Venkata Ramana, has been suspended for allegedly colluding with a man who ended up killing his 22-year-old daughter who had left home to marry her boyfriend.

Macherla Town CI Venkata Ramana was suspended on Sunday, April 5, following orders by Guntur Range Inspector General (IG) Sarvashresta Tripathi, following allegations that he accepted a bribe from the father of 22-year-old Chowdeshwari, and forced her to return to her parents’ home in Macherla even after she married her boyfriend.

Chowdeswari’s father, Chandra Sreenu, allegedly strangled her to death after she was forced to return home by the police, and tried to stage it as a suicide.

Chowdeshwari died on March 18, 2026, and the case was initially believed to be a suicide. However, the post-mortem report, which came out on April 4, indicated that it was murder.

Chowdeswari, a resident of Yadava Bazar in Macherla town, was in a relationship with Nagaraju from Jammalamadaka in the same district. Her family opposed the relationship as they had arranged her marriage with another person. On March 4, she left her home and married Nagaraju.

The woman’s father, Chandra Sreenu, lodged a missing complaint with the Macherla police. Her family members had also staged a protest in front of the police station, alleging inaction in tracing the missing woman.

The newly-wed couple was subsequently summoned by the police and, during the enquiry, Chowdeswari told the police that she was a major and that the marriage had been performed with her consent. When community elders tried to ‘counsel’ her, she insisted that she wanted to live with her husband.

However, the police allegedly forced her to go to her parents’ home.

On March 18, Chandra Sreenu, along with another person, allegedly strangled his daughter to death while she was asleep. They then attempted to project it as a case of suicide.

Following the post-mortem report, the police took Chandra Sreenu into custody and launched an investigation.