AP Congress chief YS Sharmila meets Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar in Bengaluru

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday, April 10 met Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru.

DK Shivakumar's brother and Bengaluru Rural MP Seat candidate DK Suresh was also present. The leaders held a closed-door meeting.

"I will have to travel to the poll-bound Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for two days before the elections," the KPCC President told the media.

Sources said that both leaders discussed poll strategies in Andhra Pradesh.

YS Sharmila is the sister of Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She is set to make her electoral debut from Kadapa, which has been the stronghold of the YSR family for nearly four decades. Currently Kadapa Lok Sabha seat is held by her cousin YS Avinash.

Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be held in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.