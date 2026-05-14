AP CM Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan, Ministers cut down convoys after PM Modi’s appeal

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh and other ministers have announced that they are reducing the size of their convoys in response to the appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fuel conservation in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

On May 13, Chief Minister Naidu directed officials to cut down convoy vehicles during district tours by 50% as part of the efforts to reduce fuel consumption.

During a meeting with Director General of Police, Harish Kumar Gupta, and other officials on May 13, the Chief Minister directed them to halve the number of vehicles in his convoy during district visits. The Chief Minister also directed ministers, senior officials and other VIPs to minimise the use of vehicles during official programmes and tours.

Following the Chief Minister’s decision, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also made a similar announcement. He directed his security personnel to reduce the number of vehicles in his official convoy by 50%. He has also decided to halve the number of vehicles in his motorcade during his tours across the districts.

According to a statement from the office of the Deputy Chief Minister, in the backdrop of the crisis in West Asia, Prime Minister Modi advised the citizens to observe austerity measures and is personally adhering to them. The Deputy Chief Minister said he resolved to uphold this same spirit within the state.

Nara Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister Naidu, directed his security staff on Thursday, May 14, to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy by 50%. The decision will mean that his convoy will have only two vehicles.

Union Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar has also followed suit. He, too, has decided to reduce the number of protocol officials and vehicles during his official visits.

At a public meeting on March 13, Chief Minister Naidu called for curbing wasteful expenditure. He remarked that travelling in large convoys has become a major trend for everyone.

He said public representatives should set an example by reducing the size of their convoys. Security details should also be scaled down, he said, adding that security arrangements should be sensible and purposeful.

A Cabinet meeting on May 14 is scheduled to discuss and decide on more austerity measures in line with the appeal made by the Prime Minister.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss an Andhra Pradesh state action plan on resource conservation and self-reliance.