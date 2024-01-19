AP CM Jagan releases fourth list of constituency in-charges, 58 names announced so far

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the fourth list of in-charges for key Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies on Thursday, January 18. The three lists announced earlier had revealed major reshuffling. In the latest list, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy has been designated as the in-charge for the Chittoor Lok Sabha Constituency, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) community. Additionally, in-charges for eight more constituencies, including seven SC reserved constituencies, were announced. The new in-charges will be the party’s candidates for those respective seats.

Sitting MP of Chittoor N Redeppa has been made in-charge of GD Nellore (Gangadhara Nellore) Assembly constituency. Other significant changes include Dr Sudhir Dara assuming the role of in-charge for the Nandikotkur seat, replacing sitting MLA T Arthur. Nallagatla Swamidas, a former TDP member who joined YSRCP, has been appointed as the in-charge for the Tiruvuru constituency, replacing sitting MLA Rakshana Nidhi. Era Lakkappa replaced sitting MLA Thippeswamy as the in-charge for the Madakasira seat.

Kovvur MLA and Home Minister Taneti Vanitha will take over as the in-charge of Gopalapuram constituency, while Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkata Rao will assume the role of the in-charge for Kovvuru.

Meanwhile, Daddala Narayana Yadav has been assigned as the in-charge of the Kanigiri constituency, replacing sitting MLA Burra Madhusudhan Rao.

So far, the party has announced 58 candidates for Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held between April-May. On December 11, the party revealed its initial list of candidates, comprising 11 names. The second list released on January 2 featured 24 candidates for Assembly elections and three candidates for Lok Sabha elections. On January 11, the YSRCP announced a third list of 21 incharges for six Lok Sabha and 15 Assembly constituencies.