AP CM Chandrababu Naidu bats for ‘one nation, one election’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, October 9, argued in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union government’s plank of ‘One Nation, One Election’ – a centralised system wherein elections to the Lok Sabha and all state Assemblies in the country would be held simultaneously.

CM Chandrababu said that the country will witness speedy development if they have sustainable governance. "Since some state or the other in the country is facing elections almost every year it is interrupting the country’s progress. Combined elections should be held for Lok Sabha, Assemblies and the local bodies focus can be laid on development and thus we should support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective," he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing media persons in Amaravati after returning from a two-day trip to New Delhi. “The BJP proved sceptics wrong in Haryana and also won 29 seats in the J&K election with a vote share of 25.64% compared to the NC’s 23.43%. This happened because people believed in PM Modi’s leadership and the measures taken by the NDA Government brought normalcy back to the strife-torn valley,” CM Chandrababu said.