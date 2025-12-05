Chandrababu directs officials to lay foundation for projects approved at CII Summit

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday, December 4, that more than 50 percent of the MoUs signed at the recent CII Partnership Summit are already moving into the approval stage, and directed officials to ensure that foundation stones for these projects are laid within 45 days.

He was addressing the 13th State Level Investment Board (SIPB) at the Secretariat. The SIPB approved investments are worth Rs. 20,444 crore, with a potential for more than 56,000 jobs.

Six companies that signed agreements at the Partnership Summit at Visakhapatnam also received approvals. The Chief Minister reviewed all agreements signed at the summit.

He stated that leading companies are choosing Andhra Pradesh because of the government’s speed of doing business.

“We are providing water, electricity, land, and all necessary support. Transparency is bringing new projects to the state. Earlier disruptions damaged investor confidence, even in countries like Singapore. We have rebuilt AP’s image, which is why the recent summit received such a strong response,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that within just 20 days of the Visakhapatnam Partnership Conference, agreements worth Rs. 7.69 crore have already moved into implementation. Districts have been identified, and land allocation has begun.