AP CM assures land availability for seven new airports

The current cities with airports include Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Tirupathi, Kadapa, and Kurnool. Efforts are underway to develop and renovate some of these airports. Specifically, the terminal capacity expansion is being planned for Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Kadapa airports. “We will do our part to develop the state and take it forward with the aviation sector. We plan to increase the airports and their infrastructure to benefit the people of AP and make it more accessible to them,” said Rammohan Naidu.

Additionally, the Union government will assess plans for establishing airports in Ongole, Tadepalligudem, and between Tuni and Annavaram during a second phase. Chandrababu assured his support for the plans to introduce water aerodomes in the waters of Prakasam and Srisailam to attract tourism. Plans are underway to convert the private airport in Puttaparthi for public use.

Similar efforts were made during Naidu’s earlier tenure as CM and then Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju proposed a similar expansion. However, the development of these airports slowed down after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister in 2019.