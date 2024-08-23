Andhra’s pharma sector hit by another fire accident in 48 hours, four workers injured

Four workers were severely injured in another industrial accident that occurred at a pharma unit in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district at around 2 am on Friday, August 23. This is the second fire accident in the district in less than 48 hours.

The injured workers have been identified as K Suryanarayana, Roya Angiriya, Lal Singh Purthi, Vaibhan Konalu. They are said to be natives of Jharkhand. The injured are availing treatment at a private hospital.

According to reports, the accident occurred in Synergies Active Ingredients. Details of the explosion are yet to be determined.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan and enquired about the incident. He also directed Home Minister V Anitha to rush to the spot and also visit the workers.

Earlier on August 21, 17 people were killed and 36 people were injured in an industrial accident at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli.