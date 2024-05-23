Andhra YSRCP MLA who destroyed EVM remains elusive

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy, who smashed an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during polling in Andhra Pradesh, remains elusive even as police teams continue their hunt for him.

Though a couple of vehicles of the MLA’s convoy were found in Telangana’s Sangareddy district and his driver was picked up for questioning, the teams could not track him down till Wednesday night, May 22. There was no trace of Macherla MLA even as eight police teams continued their efforts to trace and arrest him.

Police teams from Palnadu district launched a hunt for the MLA after the Election Commission of India (ECI) took serious note of the video surfacing on Tuesday and ordered strong and immediate action.

The police issued a lookout notice to stop Ramakrishna Reddy from leaving the country.

On May 13, Ramakrishna Reddy, who is seeking re-election from Macherla as YSRCP candidate, walked into a polling booth and flung down the EVM during the polling. The incident came to light on Tuesday, May 21 after the video went viral.