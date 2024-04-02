Andhra: YS Sharmila to take on cousin Avinash Reddy for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila will take on her cousin and sitting MP YS Avinash Reddy in Kadapa constituency. Sharmila, sister of Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will make her electoral debut from Kadapa, which has been the stronghold of the YSR family for nearly four decades. Sharmila’s name figures in the list of five Lok Sabha candidates announced by the Congress party on Tuesday, April 2, for Andhra Pradesh.

Congress has decided to field former Minister MM Pallam Raju from Kakinada, former MLC Gidugu Rudra Raju from Rajahmundry, former MP JD Seelam from Bapatla, and PG Rampullaiah Yadav from Kurnool.