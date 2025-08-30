Andhra working on 10-year roadmap for sports development, says Nara Lokesh

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Andhra Pradesh government is working on a 10-year roadmap for sports development in the state, announced the state’s Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday, August 29.

Speaking at the “Breaking Boundaries with Nara Lokesh” interactive session held with the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, he said that the government has increased the sports quota to 3%. “This will significantly enhance education and employment opportunities for athletes,” he said.

Lokesh revealed that the government introduced scholarships, annual coaching camps, hostel facilities, travel allowances, and competitions at district and state levels to encourage budding sportspersons, including para-athletes.

Recalling that under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, united Andhra Pradesh successfully hosted the Afro-Asian Games and established an international-standard Sports Village in Hyderabad, he said the current government will work on a planned roadmap for sports development in the next decade.