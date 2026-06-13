Andhra woman believed to have died of cardiac arrest was murdered by family, says police

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What was initially reported as a case of cardiac arrest in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district has now emerged as a chilling murder, nearly 10 days after the victim’s death. Police have arrested three family members of the deceased, Dumpala Harini (24), including her mother, husband and father-in-law, for allegedly plotting and carrying out the crime.

According to investigators, Harini was killed at her native village of Sorligam and her death was initially passed off by the accused as a heart attack. Authorities allege that the accused hurriedly cremated the body in an attempt to erase evidence.

Harini, who married Dantheswara Rao in 2020, had later moved to Hyderabad to prepare for the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exams. While pursuing her studies, she befriended a fellow aspirant, Sudha Nagendra. Police said their relationship became a source of tension within the family, particularly with her mother and husband.