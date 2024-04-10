Andhra woman accuses husband of killing their baby, says he resented her skin colour

A few days after the sudden death of a one-and-a-half-year-old baby in Andhra Pradesh, her mother has accused the father of killing her. Mannem Sravani (21), the child’s mother, said that her husband Mahesh and in-laws have been spiteful towards her daughter since her birth, and that they resented her for her skin colour and her sex. Sravani also alleged that Mahesh tried to kill their daughter twice in the past. She alleged that Mahesh forced her to lie to her family about the cause of the girl’s death, and that he completed the last rites in a hurry.

The baby died in her house in Karempudi taluk of Palnadu district in the early hours of March 31. Three days later, on April 3, Sravani lodged a complaint with the Karempudi police. The body was then exhumed and sent for a postmortem.

In her complaint, Sravani said that on the evening of March 30, her daughter ate some prasadam, the food offered at a temple, which Mahesh had brought home. After eating the pulihora and payasam, she and her daughter fell asleep around 11 pm. Around 5 am the next day, Sravani said she woke up to find the baby lying in bed, motionless. After rushing her to a private hospital in Karempudi, the doctors declared her brought dead, Sravani said. She later grew suspicious of the cause of her death. Based on her complaint, police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).