Andhra: Vijayawada MP announces sanction of Rs 100 crore for Jaggayapeta constituency

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Vijayawada Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Sivanath said on Thursday, January 8, that the Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore to supply drinking water in Jaggayapeta town. The MP added that a defence corridor will be set up in the region. The town, located two hours away from Vijayawada, is connected to the National Highway 65, popularly known as the Mumbai-Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

Sivanath’s announcement was made during a felicitation ceremony held at Jaggayyapeta Agricultural Market Committee (AMC) yard coinciding with Mallela Seethamma and thirteen others assuming charge as the AMC chairperson and directors respectively.

Sivanath further noted that the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway six-laning project will give Jaggayyapeta strategic importance and confirmed the sanction of the Kodada–Jaggayyapeta road. He stressed that these developments would boost regional growth and employment opportunities.