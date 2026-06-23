Andhra: Two killed in major fire at Parawada pharma city near Vizag

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Two workers were killed and two others were injured in a fire at an industrial unit at the Pharma City in Parwada, Anakapalli district near Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, June 23. The fire broke out at Dakshin Energy, a company that manufactures plastic pyrolysis oil, a synthetic fuel.

Two workers were burnt alive and two others were injured in the incident that occurred around 5 am. The deceased were identified as Tirinath and Venkatesh, both residents of Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam.

The fire started with a tank exploding during the process of recycling plastic waste into oil, according to The New Indian Express.

Three fire engines were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed anguish over the fire accident at Dakshin Energy in Pharma City. He conveyed his condolences over the death of two workers in the incident.

The Chief Minister spoke with district officials to gather details about how the accident occurred. Officials informed him that fire tenders—two from the Pharma City fire station and one from Parawada—arrived immediately after the incident and brought the fire under control.

CM Chandrababu directed the officials to ensure that the injured receive quality medical treatment. He also asked them to render all assistance to the families of the victims.

Home Minister V Anitha has also expressed shock over the incident.

The accident occurred days after an explosion at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), claiming 10 lives.

The accident took place when a ladle containing approximately 150 tonnes of molten steel, heated to a temperature of around 1,500°C to 1,600°C, exploded.

During the visit to Visakhapatnam following the June 8 accident, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had expressed concern over a series of industrial accidents in and around Visakhapatnam.

He had emphasised the need for conducting safety audits at all the industrial units and for effective implementation of safety rules.