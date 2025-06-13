Andhra: Two dead, one critical after gas leak at pharma plant in Anakapalle

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links

Two people died and another person is in critical condition after inhaling toxic fumes at a private pharmaceutical company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district on Thursday, June 12. The incident took place at Sai Sreyam Pharmaceutical Private Limited.

The three victims of the blast were working in the company’s treatment plant. Parimi Chandrasekhar, the safety manager and Saragadam Kumar, the safety officer were exposed to toxic gas while handling chemicals along with Baidu Baisal, a third employee at the plant.

According to reports, the incident took place during the night shift when they were carrying out procedures to treat waste at the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Visakhapatnam’s King George Hospital.