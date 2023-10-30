Andhra train accident: Signalling records seized, inquiry in progress

Railways officials have begun an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the train accident that took place on Sunday, October 29 in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, killing 13 people and injuring several others. According to Waltair Division Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad, top officials from the Railway board will visit to examine the records and statements collected.

Speaking to TNM, Saurabh said, “We have seized the signalling records. Statements from the crew present on the train were recorded. We also inquired of the station masters…The Director General of the Railway board, Commissioner of Safety, and other higher officials will arrive to look into these, following which a report will be submitted.”

On Sunday evening, two trains departing from Visakhapatnam railway station to Rayagada and Palasa were involved in a rear end collision at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram. Five coaches were derailed in this three-line track along Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram route. Thirteen people were found dead and 49 people injured including the loco-pilot of the Rayagada bound train.

Saurabh Prasad added that the damaged coaches were cleared from the site and electrification along the lines was being restored. “The coaches damaged are non-A/C coaches. Electric wiring works are going on and we are inspecting track fitness. Services are expected to be restored by Monday evening,” Saurabh said.

The local administration and disaster response teams have completed rescue operations. Twelve bodies have been identified so far. District administration told TNM that kin of the deceased were being informed and bodies would be handed over after postmortem by Monday evening. Twenty eight out of 49 injured passengers were discharged from Vizianagaram district hospital, while others are undergoing treatment.

Railway officials told the media that passengers who were not hurt were sent home after check up.