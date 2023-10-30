Andhra train accident: How two trains that left Vizag 15 mins apart collided

In a tragedy eerily reminiscent of the recent Odisha accident, 13 people lost their lives when two trains that had left Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam at almost the same time collided on Sunday, October 29. Nearly all the victims, which included four Railway employees, are local residents from north Andhra, hailing from villages close to the accident site between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Vizianagaram district. How exactly did the collision happen?

The two trains involved in the accident are the Visakhapatnam-Palasa (no. 08532) and Visakhapatnam-Rayagada (no. 08504) passenger trains. The train to Palasa was scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam Junction station at 5.45 pm and the Odisha-bound Rayagada train was scheduled to leave just 15 minutes later, at 6 pm. Both were covering rather short routes and were expected to reach their destinations around 10 pm. According to Waltair Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad, the section had three lines, and both passenger trains were on the middle line.

Around 6.45 pm, less than 40 km from Visakhapatnam, the Palasa-bound train crossed the Alamanda station and was coming to a halt just before the Kantakapalle station, waiting for a signal to go ahead. On the same track, the Rayagada-bound train was trailing a short distance behind. At this time, the Rayagada train also received a stop signal, according to Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway. However, the Rayagada train overshot this signal and went ahead, and ended up colliding with the rear end of the Palasa train, he said.