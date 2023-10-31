Andhra train accident: CM Jagan seeks high-level probe into failure of braking system

The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and said that the state government would provide the best possible assistance to the victims.

Jagan declared an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to each of the deceased’s relatives and Rs 2 lakh to each of the injured from the state. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the deceased’s family and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured from other states was also announced.

Two passenger trains, Visakhapatnam-Palasa and Visakhapatnam-Rayagada, were involved in the collision at Kantakapalle, close to the Vizianagaram railway station, resulting in the derailment of five coaches and 13 deaths. Railway Safety officials initiated an investigation into the incident, focusing on the signalling system and potential human errors.