Andhra to give financial incentive for third child to boost population growth

The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed giving a cash incentive of Rs 25,000 for couples who have a third child. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, March 5, announced this while unveiling a draft population management policy in the state Assembly, proposing various measures to address declining birth rate.

The government also proposes to give Rs 1,000 per month as nutrition assistance for the third child for five years and free education till 18 years. To encourage more childbirths, the government is planning to provide 12 months maternal leave and two months paternal leave.

Voicing concern over the state’s current Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 1.5, he said the government was taking steps to improve the TFR to 2.1 which is ideal to maintain demographic balance.

CM Chandrababu said that the population management policy, the first of its kind in the country, will be a gamechanger to increase population.

The CM announced that the 'Population Management' policy document will be made available online to everyone. The Chief Minister suggested that public representatives in every constituency in the state should hold a discussion on this issue among the people for a month.

The policy will be finalized by the end of this month and will be implemented from April 1. He revealed that changes will be made in the policy after examining the results after a year.