Andhra: Three ST children residing in shelter home die of food poisoning

Three children belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community lost their lives and 78 others were hospitalised on Monday, August 18, due to food poisoning at a hostel in Andhra Pradesh. The children fell ill after allegedly consuming leftover contaminated food made earlier in the day. The hostel is run by the Parisudhatma Agni Stuthi Aradhana Trust (PASA Trust) in Kailasapatnam of Anakapalle district. A total of 86 children reportedly consumed the food.

The food served, which included samosas and chocolates, was donated to the hostel from a death ceremony and had been stored improperly before serving the children, said Anakapalle Superintendent of Police, Deepika Patil. “The blood samples from a few students have been collected and sent to the lab for further investigation,” said SP Deepika Patil.