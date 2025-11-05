Andhra teacher faces suspension after viral video shows students massaging her feet

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A school teacher posted at the Bandapalli Girls’ Tribal Ashram school in Parvathipuram Manyam district, Andhra Pradesh, has been suspended after a video surfaced showing her making two students massage her legs.

In the video, the teacher, identified as Y Sujatha, appears to be seated and speaking on her phone while two schoolgirls press her legs. The clip, which was widely circulated on social media, drew sharp criticism from the public and education officials.

Following the incident, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer of Seetampeta, Swapnil Jagannath Pawar, issued a show-cause notice to Sujatha and placed her under suspension under the Andhra Pradesh Civil Rules, 1991.