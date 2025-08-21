Andhra: TDP MLA accused of abducting, assaulting forest officers in Srisailam

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Andhra Pradesh MLA from Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Budda Rajasekhara Reddy, and his followers have been accused of abducting and assaulting Forest Department staff members near Srisailam in Nandyal district on Tuesday, August 19. The Srisailam MLA allegedly abducted and abused four persons, claiming that the Forest Department staff were not cooperating with him despite his party being in power.

Based on a complaint from one of the victims, Karimullah, an FIR has been registered against Budda Rajasekhara Reddy and another person, Ashok Routh, under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

Forest Department officials told the media that the four employees of the Nekkanti Range who were assaulted belong to SC, ST and minority communities. They demanded that the TDP MLA be suspended from his post.

Andhra Pradesh Joint Forest Officers Association’s Markapur unit president P Karimullah, and others addressed the media in Srisailam on August 20 about the incident. They demanded strong action against those involved in the attack on the employees belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, and minorities.

According to officials, the incident occurred at around 10 pm on August 19, when Nekkanti Range Deputy Forest Officer Ram Naik, beat officers Guruvaiah, Mohan Kumar and driver Karimullah were on patrolling duty in connection with recent leopard sightings. The Nekkanti Forest Range is part of Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve's Markapuram Division.

“Near the Sikharam checkpost, the MLA and his followers obstructed our department staff and started abusing them. They claimed that the employees weren’t working in their favour or cooperating with them, despite their party being in power. The MLA forced the staff into the Forest Department’s vehicle and drove them around Srisailam himself till 2 am. The MLA and his followers abused them, and the MLA instructed his men to physically assault them,” a Forest Department official said . He added that the MLA even confined the four staff members in a guesthouse and harassed them.

The Forest Department staff reported the incident to their higher officials. Later, a complaint was lodged with the Srisailam One Town Police Station.

Members of the Chenchu and other tribal communities staged a protest against the attack at Sunnipenta, Srisailam, Dornala and Yerragondapalem.

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Minister of Environment, Forest, Science and Technology, acknowledged the allegations and said he has sought a report on the incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken serious note of the incident involving his party MLA. He spoke to senior officials, sought a detailed report and directed them to register a case and launch an investigation.

The Opposition YSR Congress Party has alleged that TDP MLA Rajasekhara Reddy, under the influence of alcohol, attacked forest officers on duty, obstructed patrolling operations, and harassed tribal staff.

(With IANS inputs)