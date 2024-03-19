Andhra student’s death in Boston University: Indian Consulate rules out foul play

Days after 20-year-old Indian student Abhijeeth Paruchuru was found dead in a car in Boston University, under suspicious circumstances, the Consulate General of India in New York ruled out any foul play in the death. Responding to the incident, the Indian Consulate said that they are working on the necessary documentation and facilitating the transportation of Paruchuru's remains to India.

Abhjieet hails from Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district and his family resides in Connecticut. Abjieet joined Boston University last year to pursue engineering. Abhijit is the only son of Paruchuru Chakradhar and Srilakshmi.

According to reports, Abhijeet was last seen on March 11 on the college campus. The search operation based on phone signals led authorities to a car in the forest area within the campus where Abhijeet’s body was found. Initial reports suspected that the student was murdered as alleged by the family. However, the Indian consulate in New York stated that no evidence of foul play was reported.

https://x.com/IndiainNewYork/status/1769728978430923134?s=20

“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of Mr. Abhijeeth Paruchuru, an Indian student in Boston. Puruchuru’s parents, based in Connecticut , are in direct touch with detectives. Initial investigations rule out foul play. We rendered assistance in documentation and transportation of his mortal remains to India. We remain in touch with local authorities and the community in the matter,” (sic) Indian consulate said.