Andhra: Six people killed in road accident, govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

Six people were killed and five others injured in a tragic road accident on Friday, June 14 in Seetanapalli village in Krithivennu mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district. The accident occurred at 5 am when a mini truck carrying people from Tallarevu in Ambedkar Konaseema district collided with a container truck travelling from Pondicherry in Tamil Nadu to Bhimavaram.

According to reports, 10 people, including the driver, were travelling in the mini truck to work in fisheries in Krishna district. They began their journey around 1 am from Tallaveru and the passengers were reportedly asleep at the time of the collision.

While five people died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries on the way to the Machilipatnam Government Hospital. Among the deceased were the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the collision and four passengers travelling in the mini truck. The deceased have been identified Gandi Dharmavara Prasad (27), Kanakaraju (34), Chinta Lovaraju (32), Magapu Somaraju (30), Revu Nagabhushanam (26), and the container truck driver Ayyappan (42), who was from Tamil Nadu. Those admitted to hospital were Mahesh, Chinta Durga Prasad, Revu Ganeswara Rao, Malladi Srikanth, and Sangani Nagendra Babu.

Minister Kollu Ravindra visited the injured victims at the Machilipatnam Government Hospital and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased on the orders of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He added that compensation for the injured will also be announced soon.